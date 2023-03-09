By Laolu Harolds

The vice chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, Professor Oluwole Banjo, on Tuesday said the university would this week unveil a 24-hour transcript service.

Through this automated transcript process, alumni of the university would be able to apply for their certificates, transcripts and other services in real time and be able to track the progress of their request from their android phones.

He disclosed this as part of his address after his investiture as the fifth substantive vice chancellor of the university.

Professor Banjo, the second indigenous helmsman at the institution, assumed the reins in acting capacity on November 2, 2020 following the appointment of his predecessor, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, as the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology by the Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He restated his commitment to improving the university’s physical infrastructure and creating an atmosphere conducive to academic and administrative activities.

The new vice chancellor listed the achievements of the university within the two years he presided in acting capacity to include the restructuring of the university’s administration in line with global best practices.

This, according to him, involved the Human Resource Management Division, the restructuring of the Security Department, the creation of the Senate division from the erstwhile Academic Affairs Division, and the approval and establishment of the Pension Office as a unit.

On staff welfare, Professor Banjo said the management under his leadership set up a committee on the TASUED Housing Scheme.

“The first set of beneficiaries has already received allocation letters for blocks of flats and will be moving into their flats very soon,” he added.





He also listed many infrastructure projects being executed by the university, and how the university had maintained 100 percent accreditation for all its programmes.

The pro-chancellor, Professor Rahaman Bello, in his address said the council had been reviewing the funding and financial management of the university, with a view to run the institution without disruption due to financial deficiency.

While expressing confidence in the capability of Professor Banjo to take TASUED to greater heights, the pro-chancellor acknowledged the roles of members of staff and students in sustaining the university.

He also promised that all outstanding issues on staff welfare would be promptly addressed.

Dignitaries at the investiture included the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu; prominent traditional rulers, including the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; vice chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Professor Ayodeji Agboola; former vice chancellors of TASUED, among others.

