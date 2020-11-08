Task Force serves seven-day quit notice to owners of illegal structures, shanties

The Lagos States Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task force) has served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ to owners/occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties, including containerised shops around Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba to remove them with their belongings immediately.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the order at the weekend when he led the enforcement team of the Agency to the site.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, over 2500 illegal structures/shanties including containerised shops were served ‘Removal Order’ around the area.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that these illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who burnt and destroyed both public and private properties along that axis during the last protest.

The Task Force lamented the situation in the area, describing it as eye-sore, saying miscreants and hoodlums, including under-aged boys freely smoked Indian hemp around the area.

This, he said, had left the residents in a situation where they could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to series of criminal activities perpetrated by these notorious boys, even as he recalled the last visit made by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the area, the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

“It was an eye-sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp including underage boys around the area.

“You will recall that as part on the spot assessment of the extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants and hoodlums during the last protest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, visited Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba area,” he said.

CSP Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed that immediately after the expiration of the 7- day ‘Removal Order,” any miscreants or hoodlums arrested should be charged to court for prosecution.

Egbeyemi, however, maintained that the Agency would not relent in securing a safe environment for citizens within the state and the country at large.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

