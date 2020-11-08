Principals seeks quick implementation of new teachers’ retirement age, employment policies

The secondary school principals under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have called on the various state governors and the legislators at both federal and state levels to back up the various policies announced by President Buhari for teachers in the country with relevant laws and begin to implement them without delay.

They also asked government relevant agencies, especially Wages and Salaries Commission to expedite action in ensuring the implementation of applicable areas of the policies.

The National President of ANCOPSS, Anselm Isuagie, made the call in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online, saying the development would not only benefit teachers and teaching profession but also the education sector and the economy at large.

It will be recalled that President Buhari at an event to commemorate this year’s Wold Teachers’ Day in Abuja announced increment in statutory retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years or from 35 to 40 years in service and also gave of automatic employment to professionally trained teachers upon graduation, among other incentives.

He said this singular action of the federal government would certainly encourage more competent hands and investors to take to teaching and invest in education respectively and consequently restoring the lost glories of the profession.

He commended President Buhari for taking the step and asked all teachers and school administrators to reciprocate it as a call for improved service.

