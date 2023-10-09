The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Taraba State wing has commended Governor Agbu Kefas over the reinstatement of the hitherto sacked 16 teachers by former Governor Darius Ishaku.

The union chairman, Comrade Solomon Nathan, gave the commendation while speaking of journalists in Jalingo.

The chairman also saluted the governor’s human face by clearing all the 18 months withheld salaries of the hitherto sacked teachers and appealed for the gesture to be extended to other teachers who are being owed five months arrears by the immediate past administration of Darius Ishaku.

“I wish to salute Governor Kefas for his Godly spirit by reinstating teachers who were sacked by former Governor Darius Ishaku.

“I commend the governor for also clearing all their 18 months withheld arrears. The governor’s action is proof that he is ready to transform the education sector of Taraba state.

“I wish to also appeal that the 5 months outstanding salaries of teachers left by the immediate past administration of Darius Ishaku, be also considered for payment. We are appealing for the governor to also prevail on the state Primary Board to remit the union’s check-up dues which have been withheld for over two years,” the NUT chairman appealed.

