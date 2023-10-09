The Brazilian Descendants Arts and Culture Association (BDACA) of Popo Aguda, Lagos, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent appointment of one of its members, Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso, as the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

The community expressed this on Monday in a statement from its media office, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos.

They prayed that God, “in all His mercies, would guide the president and his new appointee, Cardoso, through a successful tenure in office that will lead to a good quality of life and prosperity for the nation.”

BDACA, in a congratulatory letter sent earlier to Cardoso and jointly signed by the President of the community, Major General Adekunle A Martins (Rtd), and its Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Pa Olatunde Fasina, and dated September 25, 2023, expressed joy and congratulated the new CBN governor on his appointment.

The Brazilian community celebrated the new CBN governor as a “role model and an achiever.” They acknowledged the challenges of the present economic situation in the country and added, “This means a lot of confidence is placed in you to lead the country out of its current economic challenges.”

“We also believe that with your pedigree, experience, and knowledge of the subject, you will excel. Our community, therefore, places a lot of hope in you to meet the nation’s expectations. This would bring us joy and community pride,” the letter read.

BDACA, in separate congratulatory letters written to all appointees to the Lagos State Executive Council, thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the appointments while also congratulating him formally on his success in the election and in forming his cabinet that will carry out the tasks demanded by the Centre of Excellence “over the next four years.”

The appointees include Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture; Mr Lawal Mohammed Pedro, SAN (Justice and Attorney General); Mr Idris Aregbe (SA to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture); and Mrs Oloruntoyin Ateloja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

In one of the letters addressed to a member, Mr Lawal Mohammed Pedro (SAN), who is the new Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, BDACA noted “the need to protect the Brazilian descendants’ arts and culture as part of Lagos Island’s treasured history of the impact of the slave trade on the Yoruba race and Lagos State in particular.”

“We need your support to advance our objectives designed to promote and protect our enviable Yoruba Brazilian descendants’ culture from the danger of extinction in Lagos.

For this reason, they require a stable facility as a location from which the activities promoting the arts and culture of the Brazilian descendants of the Lagos Island community will be successfully carried out,” BDACA said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…