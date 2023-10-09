The construction of a multi-million naira market stall in Ijebu-Irete, situated in the Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State, aims to bolster the economic base, boost commerce, and attract local and foreign investors to the area.

The Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Hon. Ladejobi Adebayo, disclosed this during the commissioning of the market stalls as part of the activities marking the second coronation anniversary of the monarch of the town, the Onirete of Irete, Oba Dr AbdulGaniyu Olusegun Awokoya-Yesufu.

He praised the efforts of the Anowoneyo Area Community Development Committee that initiated the project.

The Chairman, represented by his Vice, Hon. Mrs Ireti Adenugba, noted that the community has experienced tremendous growth in the past two years since Oba Awokoya ascended to the throne.

“I congratulate Kabiesi on your second coronation anniversary on the throne, sir, and the entire citizens of the Irete community for this laudable achievement.

You have really done well, and I want to assure you that the authority of Odogbolu Local Government will, from time to time, give you adequate support.

Our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will also be duly informed about your developmental efforts, especially those that are in line with Mr Governor’s agenda.”

In his address, Oba Awokoya-Yesufu, while appreciating the Local Government Chairman, thanked the Anowoneyo Area Community Development Committee (AACDC) Chairman, Prince Saheed Dosumu, for always coming up with good ideas that have engendered development in every facet of the town.

The monarch pointed out that part of the offices in the second phase of the market stores would be allotted to some security agencies, such as the Ogun State Traffic Control Agency (TRACE), when completed, and called on the authority of the Odogbolu LG to support the ongoing solar installation across the town.

On his part, the AACDC Chairman, Prince Saheed Dosumu, speaking earlier, mentioned that Irete-Ijebu has witnessed tremendous development since the coronation of the royal father, which has greatly contributed to the socio-economic development of Irete.

He said, “It is no gainsaying that Kabiesi’s dream to improve the lives of his people birthed the Anowoneyo Area Community Development Committee (AACDC), which is the cynosure of all eyes, with myself as its Chairman.





The Committee, since its inauguration and with the kind support of Kabiesi in the last two years, has implemented meaningful and life-changing developmental programmes that have positively contributed to the infrastructural and socio-economic development of Irete-Ijebu.”

He mentioned part of the committee’s achievements, including the facilitation of the town’s health centre, the construction of market stores, scholarship awards to students in secondary schools across Ireland, the facilitation of a 500 kVA transformer, and trader money given to traders, amongst others.

Prince Dosumu appreciated the efforts of the state government, led by Prince Dapo Abiodun, for the support his administration has given to the town.

He thanked the Governor, especially for the ongoing reconstruction of the Ala/Epe road, which, after its completion, will promote the speedy economic development of all towns along the road, ease vehicular movement, and open Ireteland for more business opportunities.

