2023 budget: House leadership in marathon closed-door meeting

The leadership of the House of Representatives is currently holding a marathon closed-door meeting ahead of the laying of the report of the 2023 Appropriations bill.

The meeting was chaired by the Speaker, Hon. Demi Gbajabiamila, while other members of the Body of Principal Officers were in attendance.

Our Correspondent who monitored the scheduled plenary session for the consideration of the report of the 2023 Appropriations bill, observed that the plenary session was well attended by lawmakers who travelled to their various Constituencies for the Christmas break.

After over one hour of the closed-door session, the Speaker who led other members of the Body of Principal Officers arrived the chamber at 12:12 pm to commence the legislative business for the day.

He assured the plenary will last for one hour.

Details later…