Taraba govt to commence rural electrification of 168 wards soon — Gov Kefas

The Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, on Saturday said his administration would soon commence the expansion of rural electrification across 168 council wards of the state.

The governor disclosed this development during a civic reception in his honour, organised by the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba.

While commending the organisers of the event for the idea and honour, Kefas also informed that the government would soon roll out agricultural investment for thousands of farmers to promote youth empowerment in the state.

“I have listened to your questions and expectations. I will surely deliver the good governance you are agitating for. I will build the infrastructure that you all desire.

“We have been silently laying the foundation for infrastructural development. What we have been doing is setting the groundwork to build Taraba into a globally standardised state in all aspects of development.

“We will soon commence the expansion of rural electrification across 168 council wards of Taraba. We will roll out agricultural investment for thousands of farmers to promote youth empowerment in the state.

“We are going to digitalise land access for youth to boost wealth. We will make Kwararafa University a centre for learning and innovation,” Governor Kefas disclosed.

Earlier, HRM the Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ada, assured the governor of the support of elders in southern Taraba to help him succeed.

The paramount ruler of the Kwararafa Kingdom commended Governor Kefas for his administration’s efforts so far in transforming Taraba.

Meanwhile, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Mike Kaase Aondoakaa, appealed for more collaboration between Benue and Taraba to achieve a common goal.

