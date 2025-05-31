Kwara woman needs N38m for breast cancer surgery, seeks help

Mrs Victoria Taiye Emmanuel, a 50-year-old housewife in Ilorin, Kwara State, has called for help from individuals and organisations within and outside the country in her quest to fight breast cancer affecting both her breasts.

Mrs Emmanuel, who said she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, added that she had been battling the condition since then.

She stated that she needs about thirty-eight million naira (N38,000,000) to receive the full medical treatment required.

Speaking with the Tribune, her husband, Mr Emmanuel, said that the family has spent no less than N4 million since the health challenge began.

Additionally, Dr Olagunju N. T. of Leah Diagnostic Centre Limited, Ilorin, discovered during his diagnosis bilateral breast lesions (BIRADS 3) and recommended an ultrasound of the breasts for further evaluation.

According to a diagnosis by consultant pathologists at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Department of Pathology, findings revealed right and left breast masses (trucut) as well as invasive carcinoma.

The clinical manifestation and pre-operative diagnosis were conducted by Professor Agodirin and signed by Dr Suleiman and Dr Olayiwola of the teaching hospital.

Mrs Emmanuel appealed to individuals and organisations, saying: “Please, I need kind-hearted people to help me receive proper treatment. May God bless everyone who supports us in this journey. May you never experience sickness in the name of Jesus Christ.”

ACCOUNT DETAILS: 3053664586 VICTORIA TAIYE EMMANUEL FIRST BANK NIGERIA MOBILE: 08035894089.

