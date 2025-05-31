National Sports Festival: Kano commissioner mourns athletes killed in auto crash

The Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kano State, Hon. Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate motor accident involving members of the Kano State contingent to the National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Gateway 2024’, held in Ogun State.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, Hon. Kwankwaso said, “On behalf of the Kano State Government and the good people of the state, I extend heartfelt sympathies to the affected athletes, officials, and their families.”

The statement reads: “This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. We are devastated by the news of the ghastly accident that occurred as our athletes were returning home after representing our great state with pride and commitment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire sporting community in Kano.”

He described the incident as a moment of mourning for the entire state, adding that the government stands firmly with the affected individuals and will ensure they receive the necessary medical attention and support.

Kwankwaso also appreciated the efforts of first responders and medical personnel attending to the victims and assured the public that a full report of the incident would be received and appropriate actions taken.

He then reaffirmed the commitment of the Kano State Government to the welfare and safety of all athletes and officials who represent the state in national and international sporting engagements.

