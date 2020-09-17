Taraba state government has scheduled 21st September 2020 for the reopening of schools in the state after months of COVID-19 academic interruption.

Hon Johannes Jigem, Commissioner for Basic and secondary education, announced this on Thursday while briefing journalist in his office in Jalingo.

Jigem revealed that, after meeting and consultation with principals, parents and boards members, stakeholders resolved at 21st Sept for the reopening of schools across the state as directed by the state governor Darius Ishuku.

According to the commissioner, all school heads are to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 lay down rules as the Taraba state government was making possible efforts to providing the necessary safety materials across primary and secondary schools in the state.

The state government, however, directed all schools to wave the third term academic period and apply the same on school fees.

While calling on parents to comply with the directive, the commissioner explained that only primary and secondary schools are allowed to reopen for academics exercise.

