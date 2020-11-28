Taraba govt promises availability of commodities for effective access to family planning

Taraba State Commissioner for health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai on Saturday said, the state government is putting possible efforts to ensure the availability of commodities in all primary health care for effective access to family planning in the state.

Vakkai stated this while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo, expressing that family planning as a method to managing the growth of mankind, was key in the administrative drive of governor Darius Ishaku.

According to him, the state government had already conducted a research on citizens acceptability to family planning and the 2020 result has proven wild acceptance of child-birth spacing and family planning in the state.

“We have conducted our research and it has proven that a good number of Tarabians have understood and accepted family planning.

“They are beginning to understand the impact of family planning and we need to create more awareness so we can have a greater society when the child-birth spacing and family planning idea is generally accepted in the state.

Tribune Online reports that, health workers have during a media tour on primary health care facilities in Jalingo, complained the shortage and inavailability of family planning commodities since 40 per cent of citizens have understood the benefits of accessing family planning.

The facility managers at PHC Sintali, Kofai and many others in Jalingo commended the efforts of the Taraba state government and TCI for improving awareness and the standard living of facilities for effective access to family planning and child birth spacing services.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE