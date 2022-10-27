Court fixes November 22 for judgment in FG’s charge against Eunisell’s ex-employee

Justice Ambrose Allagoa of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has fixed November 22, 2022, for judgment in a criminal charge bordering on allegations of N2.9bn fraud filed against a former employee of Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Amadi by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF)

The judge gave the date after ruling against the no-case submission instituted by Amadi, questioning the N2.9bn fraud at the last hearing of the matter on

Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

In his ruling on the no-case submission, the judge held that the prosecution has raised issues that require the embattled ex-staff to proffer answers, prompting the court to order Amadi to open his defence.

Amadi had contended that the prosecution has not been able to make any prima facie case against him and as such has no business being in court.

He then urged the court to strike out the criminal charge against him and accordingly acquit and discharge him without further delay.

But responding, the prosecution had insisted that Justice Allagoa should discountenance the prayers of the defendant because a case has been made against him and that he ought to put up a defence. The prosecution then asked the court to order Amadi to open his defence.

Specifically, Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, are being tried before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and fraud which include receiving and obtaining by false pretence, with intent to defraud, the sum of N2, 900,000,000 belonging to Eunisell Ltd, from A-Z Petroleum Ltd and AMMASCO International Ltd and omitting making full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts.

He was also alleged of suppression of data in respect of the financial transfer to Eunisell Ltd and converting the same amount without authority to create sufficient deposits to promote the credibility of his own company (IDID Nigeria Limited).

