Tanker drivers critical to operations during lockdown ― NNPC

Security personnel enforcing the mandate of the president on the restriction of movement order, following the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been enjoined to exempt the Petroleum Product tankers.

The exemption follows an appeal by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to security agencies to allow fuel tankers to freely move and deliver petroleum products to their various destination.

The corporation in a release said “Law enforcement agencies across the Country should allow petroleum products tanker drivers free movement during the lockdown ordered in parts of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governments.

The release issued last night and signed by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, said the exemption granted by Mr President to certain categories of essential workers covers the operations of petroleum products tanker drivers.

It further stated that the “Federal Government counts on the support of the law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the nook and cranny of the country during the period of the restriction.

“The corporation said that NNPC holds over 2.6billion litres of petrol enough to last the period of the lockdown and beyond, advising that motorists should not engage in panic buying.”

