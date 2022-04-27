Tambuwal’s deputy, 10 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff resign

No less than 10 Commissioners and the deputy governor of Sokoto State have resigned their appointments ahead of primary elections in accordance with the electoral act.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello, said the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has accepted their resignations accordingly.

According to the statement, “Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has accepted the resignation of thirteen key portfolio holders in his administration, which include Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the state deputy governor who was also the Overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“The remaining Commissioners are those hitherto manning Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security: Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, Hon. Bashir Gorau, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd) respectively.

“Other Commissioners who resigned are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs: Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu correspondingly.

“More of the resignees include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Sa’idu Umar and the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori.”





