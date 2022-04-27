Niger NUJ Chairman expresses concern over harsh economic condition of journalists in the state

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, Comrade Abu Nmodu, has expressed concern over the harsh economic condition of media practitioners in the State.

He stated this on Wednesday during a condolence visit to the Council by the leadership of the Forum of Retired Directors to commiserate with journalists over the demise of Niger State Correspondent of Africa Independent Television (AIT) at the IBB Pen House in Minna.

Comrade Abu Nmodu said journalist plays a great role in solving the problem of the public in the process of social development, but lamented that “yet they are faced with various harsh conditions without empathy from those in position to help.

He emphasised that as members of the fourth estate of the realm, the pen professionals are exposed to dangers and do not receive reciprocal desired attention and support from relevant authorities.

He thereby advocated for improvement in the condition of service for retired and serving journalists to guarantee safety and ameliorate the suffering of the affected individuals, just as he recalled that within two years no fewer than 10 Retired and serving Journalists have died in the state without empathy or sympathy

” They use Journalists when they need them but if they are sick or died they will never show empathy or sympathy, that is their narrow estimation of journalists, Journalists are far more important than their narrow estimation, “he said.





Earlier, the Chairman, Forum of Retired Directors, Alhaji Shaka Adaba said the aim of the visit was to commiserate with journalists and media family in Niger State over the sudden death of the State Correspondent of African Independent Television (AIT), Mohammed Danladi Ibrahim.

Shaka Adaba who led the team of Retired Directors to the Council, expressed pains over the sudden exit of Late Mohammad Danladi Ibrahim, describing the deceased as a dexterous and passionate journalist whose commitment to responsible journalism would be missed.

He prayed to God to forgive the deceased of his transgressions and grant the family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

It ould be recalled that Mohammed Danladi Ibrahim passed away after a ghastly motor accident on Thursday, 21st April 2022 in Minna.

