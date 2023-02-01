Tambuwal’s aide, Aisha, who died after stampede buried in Sokoto

“Even during the rally, we were together, not knowing that would be our last meeting”

The Special Adviser to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on female education, Hajia Aisha Maina who died in a stampede at the People’s Democratic Party, presidential campaign rally in Sokoto on Tuesday has been buried.

Her funeral which was held at 500 Housing Estate, Kalambina, was attended by leadership of the PDP in the state including the Governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mallam Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma.

Aisha, who was a member of the campaign committee of the PDP in the state died minutes after she was caught in a stampede that occurred at the exit gate of the Giginya Stadium, the venue of the rally.

The chairman of the Forum of Special Advisers in the state, Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, who confirmed her death said a motorcyclist fell from his bike at the exit way of the stadium and that caused a serious stampede, with people falling upon one another, where Aesha Maina was one of the victims.

He said the deceased was rescued and rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for treatment.

“But unfortunately she died few minutes after her admission,” he said.

Magaji, who described her as hardworking and energetic, said they were together throughout last night as they were putting finishing touches to some of the items for the event.

“Even during the rally, we were together, not knowing that would be our last meeting,” he said.

He prayed Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her jannatul firdaus.





The deceased was the former chairperson of the National Woman Journalists Association of Nigeria (NAWOJ), Sokoto state chapter.

She was also the former Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on New Media before being moved to Female Education Board.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto state council, Isa Abubakar Shuni, expressed shock over the sudden demise of the journalist whom he said had mentored many female journalists and contributed immensely towards the development of journalism profession in the State.

