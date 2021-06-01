Tambuwal to support new FCE with N50m, vehicles, accommodation

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has promised to support the newly established Federal College of Education, Gidan Ma’adi, to have a smooth take-off.

While congratulating the pioneer Provost and his team, the governor promised to support the pioneer management of the school with cash of fifty million naira and operational vehicles.

He stated this while responding to the demands earlier tabled by the management of the school led by the Provost of the Institution, Professor Umar Faruk Zaki, who paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto on Tuesday.

He commends President Muhammadu Buhari not only for the establishment of the school in the state but also for citing the school in Tangaza local government of the state which he described as one of the backward local government area in the state in Western education.

Tambuwal said: “The establishment of the school in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State will go a long way in sensitising and provide access to the communities around the local government for the benefit of the state at large.

“Let me express gratitude to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and to the management, the state government will support you.

“When the governing council came here, I promised that I will support the school in all ramifications and I am not taking that statement back.

“Education has been the cornerstone of our policy drive as a government in Sokoto State and it will remain number one by the grace of Allah until the end of my tenure as a governor.

“Talking about the take-off grant, we will support you with a sum of N50 million as well as making available one or two vehicles for your mobility.

“I will discuss with my Commissioner for Higher Education, to know how to renovate the temporary site as requested and also make available a two years payment for accommodation for the Bursar to make him comfortable,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Professor Umar Faruk Zaki, commended the governor for his outstanding performance in the state especially in the area of education and infrastructural development.

He said the ongoing construction of two flyovers, roads, drainages, schools as well as the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital which most of them are all in advance stages is a testament to the outstanding performance of Governor Tambuwal.

He, however, seeks total cooperation from the state government for the effective take-off of the school at the temporary site.

Professor Zaki assured the governor that his team are all ready for the rigorous task ahead of them by admitting students in October 2021, as directed by the federal ministry of education.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.Tambuwal to support new FCE with N50m, vehicles, accommodation

Tambuwal to support new FCE with N50m, vehicles, accommodation