Stanbic IBTC Holdings shareholders applaud N39bn dividend payments, N925m bonus shares allotment

Shareholders of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has appreciated the Board and Management of the company for the dividend payout as well as the bonus shares given to them.

At the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, held by proxy in line with the NCDC COVID-19 guidelines, shareholders approved the declaration of a dividend payout of 360 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo.

In addition, shareholders were further allotted one bonus share for every six ordinary shares held by them, representing N925,499,797.50.

Mr Tunde Bamidele, a shareholder, appreciated the Board and Management of Stanbic IBTC for the steadfastness, hard work and dedication, which resulted in the N83 billion profit after tax for the 2020 financial year, and culminated in the 360 kobo dividend declaration and allotment of bonus shares.

He said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors, Management and members of Staff of Stanbic IBTC for a job well done. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company declared a dividend of 360 kobo which is very impressive compared to other players in the financial industry. I would also like to thank you for giving us a bonus share for every six shares held. Indeed, the bonus dividend is robust.”

Mr Basil Omiyi, Chairman of the Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Board, commended the Group’s management on an impressive result despite operating in a tough environment. He said: “The Board is very happy with what the Management has been doing. We pass most of the commendation to our very efficient and able Management team who have delivered impressive results despite operating under difficult circumstances.”

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, reiterated the Management’s commitment to sustaining the high standards that have earned the Group several commendations and awards, including the highest level of ratings by globally recognised rating agencies. He said: “We would continue to work very hard to sustain our high level of ratings by globally renowned rating agencies. We also pledge to continue adhering to regulatory guidelines, while also making improvements in the areas of performance, corporate governance, risk management, quality of workforce and succession planning.”

Announcing the resolution of the bonus shares allotment, Mr. Chidi Okezie, Company Secretary and Head, Country Legal Services of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC said: “Pursuant to Section 430, sub-section 2 and 3 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, and following a recommendation by the Board of Directors of the company, the sum of N925,499,797.50 is set aside out of the company’s general reserves, be capitalised, and the same be applied in paying in full for 1,850,999,595 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, in the capital of the company, and such ordinary shares be allotted and credited as fully paid up, and issued to shareholders who are on the register of members as at close of business on Thursday, 10 June 2021, in the proportion of one new ordinary share for every six existing ordinary shares held by them in the capital of the company as at close of business 10 June 2021 . The shares so distributed will rank at the same rate with existing ordinary shares, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.”

Mr Kunle Adedeji, Ms Ngozi Edozien and Ms Salamatu Suleiman were re-appointed as Directors, and Mrs Sola David-Borha, immediate past Chief Executive, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director.

Other resolutions which were ratified at the 9th Annual General Meeting were the election of members of the Audit Committee, the fixing of Director’s Fees and the approval of new external auditors for Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

