Foundation hails Buhari over establishment of National Senior Citizens Centre

Senior Citizens Care Foundation (SCCF) on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre which bill was signed into law in the year 2017 and the Governing Board constituted recently.

Founder of the foundation, Aare Jide Taiwo, who is also the Executive Director of Alake of Egbaland Free MediCare Initiative for the Elderly, gave the commendation on Tuesday in a statement as the foundation prepares to mark the Year 2021 International Elder’s Abuse Awareness Day this month of June.

It would be recalled that Senior Citizen’s Care Foundation has been in existence for almost two decades.

The foundation, while commending President Buhari for the efforts, said stakeholders in the industry of care for the elderly had put in a lot of hard work in the past years to ensure Nigeria have a centre like this.

According to Taiwo, President Buhari has demonstrated that he listens to the request of the elderly, saying that the constitution of the Board of the National Senior Citizens Centre had proven that the Federal Government spotted the right professional to run the affairs of the centre.

SCCF Founder, however, called on the state governments across the country to follow the recommendations of the Federal Government by establishing State Senior Citizens Centres at the state level and also bring in professionals and experienced individuals to run their affairs.

“As we celebrate the International Elders Abuse Awareness Day, we request that state governments should follow the recommendations of the Federal Government by establishing State Senior Citizens Centres at the state level and also bring in professionals and experienced individuals to run the affairs of the centres,” he said.

