The Sokoto State Executive Council on Thursday under the leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, held a special valedictory session to round off the life of the council in the State.

Speaking in his remarks, the governor commended the state executive council for standing up and ensuring that the interest and development of the state were paramount in their numerous contribution.

The governor said his administration has invested handsomely in human capital development, especially in education which he said his administration is very proud of.

“I can confidently tell anyone who dares to know that my administration has done relatively well in human capital development. What was the level of out-of-school children when we came in compared to what we have now? More children have been taken away from the streets back to classrooms.

“Look around to check the number of classrooms, provision of education materials in and across all our schools across the 23 local governments area of the state.

“I challenge anyone to come up with proof of any state, especially in the entire North West that employs 1000 teachers at once in addition to what they have on ground in our schools, but we did that here in Sokoto without retrenching anyone.

“Also in terms of infrastructure, I doubt if there is any ward across the 23 local governments without one or two projects.

“We all know the situation of things when

we came on board eight years ago, our infrastructural projects are there for all to see especially in the metropolis”

The governor also said his administration apart from the infrastructural and human capital development projects also sanitize the state by curbing excesses of area boys, especially within the metropolis

Some of the state executive council members who spoke during the session commended the efforts of the governor in bringing the state to the national limelight.

The state commissioner for Animal and fisheries development, Professor Junaid Abdulkadir, described the governor as a listening and selfless leader who sacrificed a lot in the development of the state.





He called on the governor to ensure the bond that exists between the executive members is maintained beyond May 29. He further called on him not to be far from home, especially his constituency.

In her words, Professor Aisha Madawaki, commend Tambuwal for all the development projects which she said she was very proud of.

Also speaking, the state Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, described the governor as a selfless leader who is more interested in the development of the state.

He however reaffirmed his unalloyed loyalty to the governor who he said has contributed in no small means to his development as a politician.

Others who spoke at the special valedictory session include the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Mainasara, Attorney General of the state, Suleiman Usman SAN, Hajia Kulu Sifawa, Bashir Gidado, amongst others.

