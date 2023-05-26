India, with an estimated population of over 1.425 billion people, has become the most populated country in the world, Guinness World Records confirmed.

According to new figures from the United Nations’ Population Division and quoted by Guinness World Records, India’s number of residents is estimated to be 1,425,775,850.

In a statement by GWR, China had a peak of 1.426 billion inhabitants in 2022 and to fall, which made way for India to officially holds the record for highest populated country in the world.

“China had held the record ever since the UN started keeping track of population sizes around the globe in the 1950s.

“Surprisingly, India has overtaken China despite being almost THREE TIMES smaller.

“India has an area of 3.287 million sq km (1.269 m sq mi), while China covers a whopping 9.597 m sq km (4 m sq mi),” statement by GWR reveals.

It, however, stated that as the largest country in Asia and fourth largest in the world, China is only slightly smaller than the United States.

In terms of total area, India is the seventh largest country in the world.

