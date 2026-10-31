Tambuwal condemns alleged attack on Sokoto ADC candidate

…demands probe

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condemned the alleged attack on the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, urging security agencies to investigate the incident and prosecute those responsible.



Dan’iya had accused personnel of the Sokoto Marshal and the Sokoto State Community Guard of attacking his convoy around the Sokoto Airport on Friday night, firing gunshots, damaging his vehicle and threatening his life.



Reacting to the incident on Saturday, Tambuwal described the allegations as “deeply disturbing” and called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the matter.

In a statement issued by his media office, the senator demanded a “thorough, independent and impartial investigation” to ensure that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.



He said every Nigerian had the right to move freely, associate with any political party and seek political office without intimidation.



“No citizen should face threats, violence or harassment for exercising these rights,” he said.



Tambuwal warned against the use of security outfits for political purposes, insisting that their primary responsibility was to protect citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.



“Security outfits have a responsibility to protect all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, and must never become instruments of political intimidation,” he said.



He also urged the Sokoto State Government to ensure that all security outfits under its control operated within the law and discharged their duties impartially.



The former governor called on political actors to embrace peaceful engagement, stressing that disagreements should be resolved through democratic and lawful channels.



“Let the people speak through their votes, not through arms,” he said.



On the ADC’s political activities, Tambuwal maintained that the party would go ahead with its scheduled presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto on November 4, despite the reported incident.



“Let it be clear: no amount of intimidation or threats will deter us,” he declared.



He appealed to party members and supporters to remain calm and exercise restraint, while reaffirming the party’s commitment to peaceful political participation and the rule of law.



“Sokoto belongs to all its people, and Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians,” he said.