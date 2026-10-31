FG charges provosts on effective implementation of NCE, degree-awarding mandates

…as NCCE honours abducted Oyo school principal, two others

The Federal Government has charged provosts of Colleges of Education across the country to ensure effective implementation of the dual mandate of awarding the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and bachelor’s degrees to reposition teacher education and strengthen the quality of teaching in Nigeria.



Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa gave the charge at the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Teacher Education Leadership and Impact Award Dinner held in Abuja.



Alausa, represented by the Director of Colleges in the ministry, Dr Uchenna Uba, said successful implementation of the dual mandate required strategic leadership, institutional accountability, innovation and collaboration among stakeholders.



He described the policy as an opportunity to reposition Colleges of Education, strengthen teacher preparation and expand pathways for academic and professional advancement.



The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working with the NCCE, provosts and other stakeholders to improve the quality, relevance and global competitiveness of teacher education in the country.

The event, organised in partnership with Gosima Group, was themed “Champions of Education: An Evening of Celebration of Leadership and Impact.”



It formed part of activities marking the NCCE’s national retreat and workshop on effective implementation of the dual mandate and strategic plan for Colleges of Education.



Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the NCCE, Dr Angela Ajala, urged provosts to prioritise academic excellence, innovation, accountability and effective institutional leadership.



Ajala said the quality of Nigeria’s education system depended significantly on the competence of its teachers and the institutions responsible for their professional preparation.



She described provosts as critical stakeholders in national development, noting that their responsibilities extended beyond routine administration to institutional development, human capacity building and preparing future generations.



According to her, the dual mandate provides Colleges of Education with opportunities to strengthen teacher preparation, expand academic opportunities, promote research and embrace digital innovation.



She, however, stressed that achieving these objectives required courageous leadership, effective management, financial sustainability and a willingness to challenge conventional practices.



The NCCE boss urged provosts to make their institutions attractive to students, earn the confidence of parents, command the respect of employers and become valued partners in national development.



In his remarks, former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, who chaired the occasion, called for improved infrastructure, adequate funding and better working conditions to strengthen the teaching profession.



Anyim described teacher education as a matter of national importance, warning that neglecting institutions responsible for preparing teachers could undermine the country’s long-term development.



He said educational policies could only achieve their objectives when effectively implemented in classrooms by competent and adequately supported teachers.



“Educational reform is only as strong as the teacher who must carry it to the child,” he said.



Also speaking, the President and Group Managing Director of Gosima Group, Dr Gideon Chidiebere Osi, called for greater private-sector investment in education, noting that sustainable business growth was closely linked to the quality of education.



Osi said the partnership between his organisation and the NCCE would include expanding scholarship opportunities for deserving students in Colleges of Education through the Gideon and Joy Life and Leadership Foundation, the group’s charitable arm.



Meanwhile, the NCCE honoured outstanding education stakeholders for their contributions to teacher education and community development, with the NCCE boss saying the awards were designed to recognise purposeful leadership, institutional progress and commitment to excellence in teacher education.



Among the recipients was Mrs Rachael Folake Alamu, Principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, Oyo State, who received the Excellence in Humanitarian and Community Service Award.



Alamu’s widely publicised abduction and months in captivity had drawn national attention to the security challenges confronting teachers, particularly those serving in rural communities.



The commission also honoured two former provosts of Colleges of Education for their contributions to teacher education.



Dr Ali Adamu, former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe, received an award for infrastructure development, while Dr Rafiu Adekola Soyele, former Provost of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, was recognised for governance and public service.

