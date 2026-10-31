Sokoto: Police probe alleged attack on ADC governorship candidate’s convoy

The Sokoto State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the alleged attack on the convoy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, by personnel of the Sokoto Marshal and the state Community Guard.

The police confirmed the incident amid accusations by the ADC and a counter-response from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the circumstances surrounding the reported confrontation near the Sokoto Airport.

The ADC candidate had alleged that security personnel attacked his convoy, fired gunshots, damaged his vehicle and detained two Department of State Services (DSS) operatives attached to his security team.

Dan’iya said the incident occurred around 9pm on Friday, October 30, shortly after he escorted former Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to the airport for his return journey to Abuja.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, the candidate alleged that the security personnel blocked his convoy and claimed they were acting on orders from above to prevent ADC members from entering the state.

He said the confrontation escalated after efforts to resolve the disagreement failed, resulting in gunshots and damage to his vehicle, while two DSS operatives were allegedly detained.

“The command is aware of the incident. We are investigating,” the police spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said when contacted.

The ADC candidate subsequently called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS and other relevant authorities to investigate the incident and establish those responsible.

He also urged the authorities to secure the release of the two DSS operatives if they remained in custody.

However, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Adiya, dismissed the allegations as fabricated claims intended to attract public sympathy and discredit the state government.

Adiya argued that the security deployment was part of preparations for a traditional title conferment ceremony scheduled for Sunday, which he said was expected to attract dignitaries from different parts of the country.

He maintained that the deployment was aimed at protecting residents and visitors and had nothing to do with the ADC’s political activities.

The APC chairman also questioned the credibility of the ADC’s account, alleging inconsistencies in the party’s description of the incident.

He urged the opposition party to substantiate its claims rather than engage in what he described as propaganda against the state government.

The police investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including the alleged shooting, damage to the ADC candidate’s vehicle and detention of the two DSS operatives.