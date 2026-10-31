SDP flags off 2027 governorship campaign in Zamfara, promises reforms

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has flagged off its campaign in Zamfara State, as its governorship candidate, Hamza Musa Maibulawus, pledged to ensure peaceful rallies in the state.

Maibulawus gave the assurance while speaking during the flag-off of his governorship campaign at Freedom Square in Gusau, the state capital.

He lamented that Zamfara had suffered enough neglect in the areas of insecurity and banditry, adding that the state needed peaceful coexistence among its populace to ensure positive development.

Maibulawus further highlighted some of his manifesto promises, saying that if elected governor of Zamfara State, he would run an all-inclusive government in which security would be given top priority.

“I developed a blueprint in which both human capital development and infrastructure would be pursued vigorously if given the mandate in 2027.

“The business community has suffered neglect. Efforts would be made to provide them with all the necessary support and create an enabling environment for them to bounce back,” he assured.

According to him, women’s groups, youths and vulnerable people are also part of his strategy to ensure that everyone is carried along.

“Education, health and agricultural sectors would be reformed to meet the aspirations of the people.”

He called on the people of Zamfara State to support his aspiration and give him the mandate in 2027 for sustainable development.