Tambuwal commends troop’s onslaught against bandits in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended security agencies for their recent success against bandits where scores of them were killed in the eastern part of Sokoto.

In a press statement personally signed by the Governor and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, on Sunday evening, the governor applaud the patriotism of the military and other security agencies in the operation.

According to the statement, “as our armed forces hearken to the call for national duty in the beleaguered areas of our state, on behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto State, I applaud the patriotism and valour of all our troops and other security agencies for the successes recorded in engaging of bandits in parts of our state, particularly the Eastern flank bordering Zamfara state and the Niger Republic.

“I also commend the synergy and cooperation, which they have all exhibited and sustained in confronting the bandits in this operation.”

Governor Tambuwal, however, urged them to continue to work closely with each other and the law-abiding general public.

“I and the good people of the state are with you in spirit and letter. May God make it easier for you to overcome this menace as I reassure you of our unwavering commitment to continue to partner with you in this onerous task of re-establishment of peace in our dear state and country at large,” he added.

