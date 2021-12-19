Saraki enrols 1,000 beneficiaries for health insurance scheme

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has enrolled 1,000 beneficiaries in Community Health Insurance Scheme in Kwara State.

The Scheme, the first of its kind by an individual in the state, was bankrolled by the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) foundation.

Speaking during the event, Saraki who attended the ceremony with his wife, Toyin Saraki, said the insurance scheme was established to ensure that people in the state have access to quality healthcare.

“This initiative is in line with my aspirations for the improvements of access to healthcare in the country.

“When I was the Governor of Kwara State, I introduced the Community Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) to make quality healthcare services affordable to the majority of Kwarans most of whom live in the rural areas.

“As the President of the Senate, we guaranteed that one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund would be used to fund primary healthcare across the country,” he noted.

He said the event was part of his effort to support the informal sector and the indigent population to enrol on the scheme.

He said the beneficiaries supported at the rate of N6,000 per headcovers will increase yearly for the next five years.

Speaking during the programme, a public health specialist, Dr Bukola-Shittu Muideen, who is among the advisers of the scheme said the scheme covers treatment of ailments like malaria, typhoid, diabetes and minor and intermediate surgeries like cesarian operation.

She said the ABS foundation collaborated with the Ilorin Descendants Progressives Union (IEDPU) to select beneficiaries across the 16 local governments of Kwara State.

Two of the beneficiaries, Abukakar Sofiat and Elder Raphael Ogedengbe thanked Saraki for the gesture adding that it will make health insurance affordable to the many residents who are groaning under the high cost of health treatment.

