Tallest African Tower In Project: The Palm Exotica

In Malindi, Kenya a group formed by Italian veterinary doctor and property investor Giuseppe Moscarinno and Career Private Fund manager Oliver Nepunuceno led by Italian Franco Rosco are planning to set up a 61-floor hotel-cum-residential project which will ultimately be Africa’s tallest building. The development is to be known as Palm Exotica and it will feature a tastefully furnished residential suite, eclectic restaurants and a vibrant casino which will be a good feature for coastal entertainment.

The Palm Exotica Project

Each floor will be intuitively designed. From studios to Presidential suites, from exclusive Sky Apartments to Penthouse apartments, all of these will be filled with modern appliances and tasteful furniture. The rooms will be designed to have large windows, floor-to-ceiling type of windows and expansive balconies which will give panoramic views of the vibrant blue Indian Ocean with its tropical treetops. When you read about big windows, it will instantly take you to the idea of Scandinavian interior design, which for this project it is combined with exotic views.

Besides the casino, the tower will offer to its residents will be spoiled with favourites nightclubs, retail malls, theatre and cinema. In addition, there will be a state-of-art fitness centre, wellness spa and a 5-star hotel with splendid facilities. The Palm Exotica will also have a meeting area with 1500-metre square set aside the adjacent 550-metre square ballroom and a 500-metre square exhibition centre while the lower floors will house F&B outlets.

There aren’t many rumours about the casino and how it will look and what games will have. The games will surely not differ than what already can be found on an online casino platform and other land-based casinos found in other parts of the world. However, like any other casino, especially the ones similar to Macau, there might be many table games and even table games tournaments and a few slots. Besides, in order for the casino to function, it will surely have the green light from local regulations.

The Palm Exotica will be 20 minutes of drive from the Malindi Airport and from Mombasa Airport will be 90 minutes of the drive, in addition, there will also be 45 minutes of drive from Vipingo Ridge Old Club. The name of the skyscraper comes from the idea that the tower will be shaped like a palm tree. In addition, the project will be constructed by the Dutch company Drees and Sommers which is present in over 23 countries. The project is considered a good omen for development.

Palm Exotica Architecture

The architecture of the building will be designed by Italian architect Lorenzo Pagnini, and the project is estimated to be 50 metres taller than The Pinnacle, who is still under construction in Upper Hill, Nairobi. The design will borrow architectural examples from simple traditional art pieces of Kenya’s rich culture.

The construction of the building and as well as after its finish will boost tourism in the coastal area of Kenya, which even now it is considered a top tourist destination. In addition, Palm Exotica will be eco-friendly, because it will have organic cultural motifs which will offer a holistic experience to the traveller who wants to look for the finer things in life. However, there is no start date yet of the project. In addition, Palm Exotica will be part of the most prolific world’s skyscrapers with its 24/7 casino, and it will be part of the famous skyscrapers buildings, like Grand Lisboa which was the first tower in Macau to host Texas Hold’em tournaments.

Other Skyscrapers

Currently, Kenya’s tallest building is the Britam Towers in Nairobi, which stands at 195 metres. This is a commercial building with 32 usable floors and is the headquarters of Britam. Palm Exotica will be taller than this building with 175 metres more. Besides, one of the tallest buildings in the whole of Africa is the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The skyscraper is home to offices and shops and it stands at 233 metres height. Once Palm Exotica is built, it will be much taller even than the Carlton, because Palm Exotica will stand at 370 metres in height.

Other African skyscraper projects are The Pinnacle twin glass towers who will stand at 300 metres upon completion, The Nile Tower who is expected to be built soon and it will be a 70-storey high rise tower, which might potentially take Palm Exotica’s places as the tallest building.

