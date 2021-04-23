Talent management is more than just music promotion — Kazeem Adekunle

As the music industry continues to witness the birth of rising music stars, the expansion has been described as a welcome development by industry experts across the globe. But as more talents are springing up in the Nigerian entertainment industry, so also are new artistes’ managers.

Many of them have come with different ideas, styles and finesses that have redefined talent management and music promotions in the industry. Among them, one name often crops up especially when it comes to delivery in managing contractual issues and undertaking the bookings, promotions and endorsements for an artiste is Kazeem Adekunle.

Kaziahh, as he is popularly called, was born on April 19, 1996, and grew up in the semi-urban area of Otta, Ogun State in Nigeria into a family of five children. Being the first child, he has younger siblings and this very fact was what started instilling a level of responsibility into him right from his infant stage. But when he clocked 14 years of age, he relocated to Canada. Currently, he is a student of Nursing at Seneca College in King city.

Speaking on his educational challenges while growing up, Kaziahh said, “My educational journey has had good and challenging experiences. For the most part, my educational journey was positive. I only have a few memories that have been challenging at times. One of the most memorable experiences that I had was having perfect attendance.”

“Being a 90’s child, I couldn’t have asked for better as I witnessed the world change at a tremendous rate, including the discoveries, inventions and population boom closely connected to natural calamities,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey in the entertainment industry, he said though he has been in the industry for just three years, his dealings and exposure has taught him that talent without proper branding cannot guarantee success of any music artiste.

“I have been in the entertainment industry for three years, and it’s been a journey of ups and downs. But I have come to realise that talent is all good, but proper branding of the talent is what will likely guarantee success.”

Meanwhile since coming into the industry, the talent manager cum philanthropist said he has worked with quite a number of artistes, but McKay is his major project for now and that he has a long-term project that would enable both parties achieve some key goals and visions, one of which is to release an album by 2022.

Explaining his entertainment roles, he said, “A talent manager is one who is generally concerned with everything that has to do with an artiste. He or she is tasked with making decisions ranging from contractual issues, bookings, promotions, endorsements and many more for the artiste while a promoter is solely concerned with the promotion of an artiste’s music or project.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE