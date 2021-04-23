9ice, Reminisce, DJ Neptune for premiere of ‘Mimi’

The finest of Nigeria’s music superstars will, on Thursday, May 13 converge at the much-talked-about ‘Wave beach, in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, for the premiere of one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, ‘Mimi’ from the stables of 007 Global Limited in conjunction with SBD global and Aul Media studios.

The high-octane event, which has been themed the ‘Movie and Music Concert’ (MMC) will feature a movie premiere for ‘Mimi’ and a concert rolled into one showpiece event with all the glitz and glamour typical of an event of such magnitude with Nigerian superstars such as 9ice, Reminisce and celebrity disc jockey, DJ Neptune on the wheels of steel. Ali Baba, Yvonne Jegede and Tobi Bakre will be hosting the event, alongside Kiekie and Gbenga Adeyinka.



‘Mimi the movie’ features an array of Nollywood stars like Ali Baba, Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Prince Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lateef Adedimeji, Lizzy Jay, Bianca Ugowanne, Hafeez Oyetoro (Saka), Olaniyi Afonja (Sanyeri), Kiekie, Stephanie Isuma (Calabar Chic), Omotunde David (Lolo 1), Taiwo Adeyemi, Bro Bouche, Semilore Adewumi of Broadway TV, Timi Agbaje, Officer Woos, and other stars.

‘Mimi’, which is set to be screened in more than 60 cinemas across the country is expected to be watched by more than 300, 000 people at the cinemas.

For the very first time in Nigeria, movie premiere tickets will be sold. The ticket is said to cost N100, 000.

The movie tells the story of a daughter of a billionaire, Mimi, who despises poverty and poor people so much. In a twist of event, she found out her extremely rich parents weren’t her biological parents and her real parent ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings. However, in a bid to make her more responsible, her rich parents made her spend two weeks with her biological parents who live in abject poverty.

The event will be sponsored by JAC Motors, Waka now, Media Slice, and Wave Beach and attendees can win for themselves, a return trip ticket to Kenya, a brand-new car, and a plot of land courtesy of Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited.

The movie is directed by fast-rising movie director Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji, the director of ‘Dear Affy’ and executive producer of ‘Seven and a Half Dates’.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE