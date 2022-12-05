‘Talent development key to economic sustainability’

Yewande Giwa, Head, Governance and Sustainability at Honeywell Group and Ireayo Oladunjoye, Head, Startups, Lagos Innovates, discussed the impact of Honeywell Group’s partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

The conversation centred on the role of the partnership in equipping young Nigerians with tech skills for employability and global competence aired on Traffic Radio (96.1 FM), Lagos.

A report compiled by fDi Intelligence, revealed that Nigeria has the most startups in Africa, with over 750 businesses that secured $61.5 million in start-up-related funding in 2021 alone. However, the Nigerian tech ecosystem still struggles with a short supply of tech talents. A survey across the Nigerian tech ecosystem shows that most tech talents in Nigeria are either self-taught or schooled in more developed countries.

Speaking on the role of young talents in advancing the frontiers of technology in Nigeria and the impact of public-private partnerships on Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, Yewande Giwa said, “We applaud the advancements that young entrepreneurs and IT enthusiasts in Nigeria are making. We also recognise their challenges and have chosen to support young people who are interested in leveraging technology through our partnership with LSETF.

On Honeywell Group’s partnership with LSETF, Yewande also said , “Honeywell Group has always invested in companies and initiatives that create lasting impact in the communities in which we operate. This partnership with LSETF isn’t just an avenue to give back to society, we see it as an opportunity to invest in the lives of young people in a way that leaves a lasting impact.”

Describing the objectives of the talent development programme, Ireayo Oladunjoye said; ‘‘The Lagos Innovates Programme is aimed at bridging the gap between tech talents and their dreams, whether it is to create jobs or get employed. We are focused on capacity building and flooding the Lagos tech ecosystem with talents that can compete with global standards. Through our partnership with HGL, we are able to reach more people and help them live better lives.

Honeywell Group’s partnership with LSETF on the Lagos Innovates Programme benefited over 300 participants within three years. With the fourth cohort already underway, members of the public and tech enthusiasts are encouraged to apply for the fifth cohort, slated to begin early next year.

Honeywell Group is a leading investment holding company that has a portfolio of diversified businesses in different sectors such as; technology, real estate, energy, infrastructure, and financial services. The Honeywell Group lives out its mission of creating enduring value that transcends generations through ways like funding and supporting startups and tech-enabled businesses. Its venture capital platform, Itanna, has an objective to champion entrepreneurial talent & disruptive technology and has invested in startups through accelerator programs and direct investments.

