RevolutionPlus CEO, Onalaja, others receive honourary doctorate degree

The GMD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Property, Bamidele Onalaja, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Prowess University, Delaware, USA.

The event was held over the weekend at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) campus, Akoka and had other top professionals, including popular human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, in attendance.

Onalaja was also at the event inducted as a fellow of the Institute of Arts Management and Professional Studies.

In his acceptance speech, the top real estate entrepreneur said he has rejected many honouraryawards but he accepted this one by Prowess University because the institution did due diligence.

“You did so much research on me personally and the business conglomerate. You did your homework and it is evident that the Degree from this institution is credible,” Onalaja said in appreciation of the recognition.

While conferring the honour on Onalaja, the African Representative, Prowess University & Founder/Registrar IAMPS, Eze Nwauba said, “The University has conferred upon Bamidele Chris Onalaja the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration, Honoris Causa, I hereby authorise that he henceforth be addressed as Doctor Bamidele Chris Onalaja.”

The theme of this year’s edition of the event was titled: Sustaining the War on illicit Drug Trade in Africa through Good Governance in Leadership – panacea for sustainable Growth and Development in Nigeria.

The event was powered and packaged by Leadtimes Africa Magazine in collaboration with other professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Arts Professional (CIAP) USA and the International Institute of Strategies Development (IISD) in conjunction with Prowess University , Delaware USA.

Other outstanding Nigerians who were honoured at the event include Ozekhome who bagged a honorary degree award in International Law & Diplomacy; Olufemi Bakre, MD/CEO Parallex Bank Limited; Tolulope Latunji, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications at United Capital PLC among others.

According to the institution, those awarded were chosen based on their outstanding leadership activities and for the mark made in leadership circle.

