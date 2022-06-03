SustyVibes4Earth: SustyVibes announces plans for 2022 World Environment Day 

Ahead of World Environment Day (June 5), SustyVibes has announced a series of events and activities to commemorate the day in Nigeria. The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Only One Earth” and is focused on the need to live sustainably in harmony with nature and our possibilities for shifting to a greener lifestyle through both policies and individual choices.

Since 2016, SustyVibes has been at the forefront of sustainability advocacy, especially through pop-culture for young people and local communities in Nigeria. And for the first time, the organization will be exploring the role of humour in climate action and related emotions in addition to a film screening, and sensitization programmes in markets, schools and public spaces in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ogun and Ibadan.

See details of events below

June 4: Twitter Space Event on Climate Change and Humour with Danielle Alakija and Pablo Suarez who will be exploring creative climate communication that inspires action and safeguards environmental emotions. Register here.

June 5: Movie Screening and Panel Discussion in Lagos: Following a screening of Netflix’ Don’t Look Up at EbonyLife Cinemas, we will also have a short panel discussion with creatives and environmentalists. Read more.

June 4: Walk for Climate Action and Community Cleanup in Portharcourt: SustyVibes and partners will take the streets of Port Harcourt from Abali to Government House to raise awareness on climate change while cleaning up the community. Register here.





June 10, WesternVibers Street Conference: In partnership with Teach for Nigeria fellows, SustyVibes is hosting a street conference at Oja Oba market, Ogun State. This event will also feature cleanup and awareness exercises on Climate action. Read more.

June 25, SusTeaParty: If you live in Abuja, register for our party where we will be exploring poetry as a reflective practice for climate and environmental related emotions. You can also register as a creative to perform at the event.

SustySchools reLaunch: SustyVibes volunteers will also head out to schools to sensitize children on the Sustainable Development Goals. Read more

Intervibes (All through June): SustyVibers are taking the streets of Nigeria to discuss climate change with everyday Nigerians through recorded interviews. Individuals can also participate by answering this survey question for a chance to win exciting prizes.

We hope these events inspire more Nigerians to become active participants in environmental protection and climate action.

SustyVibes is a youth-led organisation making sustainability actionable and relatable for young people in Nigeria. Their focus area includes art and sustainability, plastic pollution, climate and mental health and Ecofeminism. All enquiries should be directed to info@sustyvibes.org