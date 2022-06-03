Why I am sold to making classics —Dotti the Deity

Oladotun Okeowo Alani now known as Dotti the Deity won the maiden Yello Star competition in 2020 and has since stuck to making timeless music. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about what he has been up to since winning as well as his plans for 2022.

Your last project was released in 2020, ‘Songs in isolation’?

Yes, true. But in December, I did put out a remake of ‘Jolly Christmas’ featuring Omawumi.

Why has there been so much time between releases?

You know a lot of work goes into the backend of putting out music. It’s been a peculiarly wonderful journey to this point. My new single ’Forever sweet’ is coming out on the second of June while we prepare for my next project.

Tell us about your new project…





Well, it’s a project that will finally justify the long wait. We have put our all into it and even now, we’re still making sure we leave no stone unturned. We’ve called it ‘May the muses never leave’.

What’s the motivation behind your new project? Take us through the thought process…

So, it’s happened that we’ve worked on loads of beautiful music that has birthed something I call ‘Nu Age Folk; the future from the past’. Most times, I’m in awe of how beautiful they sound that I know for sure that God has blessed me so much so I can be a blessing to everyone that listens. I’m yielding myself to be inspired, hence, ‘may the muses never leave’.

When will the project be released?

It’s surely later in the year but I have a live recording video from my last concert slated to come out before the album.

What would you classify this genre of music?

It’s honestly a fusion of Yoruba folk sound with a lot of other things. But I’ll call it Afrosoul.

How have you come to settle on this style/ genre of music?

I have pitched my tent here because it allows me be myself without pressure. My creativity finds expression and people are always able to relate with it. I have got a lot of people that believe in this and I’m excited for the future. Africa is enjoying the attention of the world right now because of the great music that we’ve been dishing out. I feel like I’ve got the opportunity to show the world something different and deeper that what is available right now.

Who would you say are the biggest influences on your sound in the Nigerian music industry today?

A couple people I look up to. Lagbaja is just on top of that list. With his exotic and eclectic sound that gets everybody vibing and in awe at the same time. I love Brymo with his poetry and allusions. Also, of course Asa.

Five years from now, how will these projects be viewed by the public?

I’m sure the public will view it as a classic. Something they can always enjoy and reference even decades after.

A message to your fans and how can they connect with you?

Thank you guys for your support till this moment. It’s time to make history and take this thing to the next level. Check out my new single titled ‘Forever sweet’. Enjoy, talk about and share it. Also follow me on @dotti_thedeity.

