President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the International Terminal of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport,( MAKIA)two other federal government projects in Kano and another in Zaria, Kaduna.

This was just as the outgoing President expressed gratitude for commissioning the projects three days to his hand over calling on the oncoming regime to sustain the tempo of development started by his regime.

However, in an event in which the president delivered his address virtually, the four projects commissioned by the president include the Nigerian Navy Logistics College Dawakin Tofa, 3000-Capacity Ultramodern Correctional Centre, New International Terminal Building of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport as well as the procurement of aircraft, equipment and buildings at the College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Kaduna.

According to him,” The four projects that were commissioned today are critical with this time, I have no doubt that the incoming government which is also progressive will sustain the tempo of improvement.”

“I am pleased to now commission, the Nigerian Navy Logistic College Dawakin Tofa, Kano state, 3000-capacity Ultramodern Correctional Centre, Kano, new airport terminal of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Aircraft Equipments and buildings at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria Kaduna,” Buhari said.

While commissioning the international terminal of Aminu Kano International Airport, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for siting the major world-class standard projects in Kano.

Governor Ganduje disclosed that the Kano airport witnessed the first landing of aircraft in 1936 and since then has maintained the tempo to date.

“Part of this occasion is the commissioning of this edifice with state-of-the-art facilities in the oldest airport in Nigeria that started operating since 1936.

“The terminal building has been upgraded to this phase of development to compete with similar facilities in the whole world.

“This new project in Kano now is important not only to Kano but will contribute significantly to economic growth and development.

According to him,” In addition to the air services, it will also provide more channels to investment and expertise.”





The Governor then thanked President Buhari for taking Kano to the next level, he called on the people of the state to preserve and make good use of the facilities.

