The Zamfara State Hajj Commission has disclosed that a total of 3,100 intending pilgrims have been immunised and are ready to perform this year’s hajj to Saudi Arabia from the State.

Speaking with newsmen in Gusau Friday, the executive chairman of hajj commission in the State, Alhaji Lawal Isah Abdullahi said all arrangements have been concluded for the airlift of intending pilgrims from the State.

“All the 3100 intending pilgrims have received immunization before leaving for Saudi Arabia”.

Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi further maintained that Covid 19 vaccine was also administered to all intending pilgrims as part of measures to arrest unforeseen ailments from the State.

According to him, an enlightenment lecture was organised for the intending pilgrims on safety, measures and law governing pilgrims travelling for hajj in the state.

“The commission has organised an enlightenment lectures for the intending pilgrims from all the 14 local government area in the state”.

He disclosed that a total of 3,100 intending pilgrims from the State are to perform this year’s hajj to Holy Land (Saudi Arabia ).

The Executive Chairman further revealed that the commission has secured decent accommodation close to Masjid Haramaini for the pilgrims from the State.

” So far we have got 85%percent of visas for our pilgrims and we have warned them against transit with prohibited items to Saudi Arabia, their laws are different with that of our country,” he emphasised.

He called on intending pilgrims from the State to be good ambassadors to their state and country at large, desist from any act that may tarnish their worship to Allah while in the Holy Land.

