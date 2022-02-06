We all have critical roles to play to make Nigeria peaceful, says Archbishop Ndukuba

Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend (Dr) Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, has said that Nigerians have critical role to play in developing and make the nation peaceful, saying that its current challenges will not be forever.

Ndukuba said this in a sermon he delivered during the 70th anniversary and award service organised by the Ibadan Diocese, Anglican Communion, tagged: “God with us, as with our fathers,” at The Cathedral of St. James The Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, on Sunday.

“Nigeria is undergoing challenges. It is a passing phase. I appreciate the efforts of the South-West governors on security. They are governing with courageous leadership styles. God will help Nigeria as He helped the people of Israel. The nation belongs to all of us. We should brace up and develop it. We will continue to defend it,” he said.

He said that nations of the world are at crossroad, most especially, Nigeria, saying that God who has been with the nation over the years will not depart from it.

The primate lauded the diocese for mentoring men and women for the service of God and humanity across the country, adding that God had proved Himself as the God of all generations as the diocese marked its 70th anniversary.

“We thank God that He preserved us despite the various challenges in the country and globally. God has developed the diocese spiritually through vibrant clerics and other critical stakeholders. God has never changed. He has been with our founding fathers. He has power to do all things. He has never changed and He will never leave us alone,” he said.

“Seventy years is a time of turn around. It is a time God will move like the time of the old. We have entered a new season of blessing. God will use us as He has been using others in the past. This season will be a period of divine visitation. God will appear to us in positive ways. It is a time of divine restoration and turn around’’.

Those honoured at the thanksgiving service include: Mr Folu Olamiti; Venerable (Dr) Wole Ogunse yinde; Venerable J. O. Woranola; Ambassador Sanu Olusola; Professor Akin Mabogunje; Senator Olufemi Lanlehin and Professor Dele Falase.

Earlier in the week, the bishop of the diocese, Most Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, had planted trees at St. James The Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, as part of the activities marking the event.

In the same vein, an exhibition of various skills acquisition programmes embarked upon by the Mothers’ Union of the diocese headed by the wife of the bishop, Mrs Comfort Akinfenwa, was held in marking the event at the Comfort Akinfenwa Multi-purpose Hall, Challenge, Ibadan, as well as other activities.