Why I started my own company —Adegoke

Mr. Segun Adegoke is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Baay Projects Limited and Co-Founder/CEO of Baay Agro Limited. He shares the story of his life with SEGUN KASALI.

How was your growing up experience?

I was not born with a silver spoon. I was the first child of my parents and the first grandson to be taken in by my grandmother in the village, where I learnt farming and trading. I had my first farm at age 10 and I was trained to work hard in order to make money. I handled my grandmother’s business and our neighbours were amazed at how smart I was. This village had a population of less than 10,000 people and Black soap making was what my grandmother was into and I would hawk the black soap or sometimes, fruits from the farm before going to school in the morning.

How did you feel while hawking in those days?

I grew up in it. So, it was a way of life for me. If I fail to sell all my goods in the village, I would not hesitate to walk to the next village, and the next, until I sell them all. I knew that the result of my hard work would be pampering and good meals from my grandmother.

Really?

Yes. She would always reward hard work and that is one of the principles I have held in high esteem. I believe that reward motivates people to do more. She would prepare good food for me after I have done my part.

Did hawking not affect your education?

It did not. I was not the best in my class during my early primary school, but I was told by my uncle who was in university then that all I needed to do was read. I did that and I was always in the top 5 in class even as I hawked every day. My grandmother was able to help me understand that scheduling, time management and planning can help me yield a better result.

You mean you weren’t overly pampered by your grandmother?

My grandmother is a disciplinarian. She is the kind of person that would only look at you and expect that you put yourself in order. She is respected and feared by other kids in the neighborhood. She is a woman like a man. She instilled in me, discipline that I am sure my parents would not have. She is a strong, brave and resourceful woman.

Did you play around like your peers?

Sincerely, my life, growing up was about school and work and I was only allowed to sit and watch from afar. I could not wander out of her sight for more than five minutes. If she sent me on an errand, she would not physically time me, but she would know when she expects me to return.

You must have gone against her rule at least once.

Yes, you are correct. Eating out is a no-no for my grandmother. But, there was a time I did and got caught in the act. It was not a good day. You would not believe that “the masquerade came out that day” like the Yoruba would say.

What did she teach you about life?

My grandmother usually emphasised the value of education. She would explain to me how she sent all her kids to school. So, she basically encouraged the need to go to school and perform exceptionally well, to leave the village and do great in life. Leaving the village was what I wanted so bad, so I read and made sure I passed always.

Did your parents explain why they asked you to go to your grandma?

I was very young and they wanted someone that would help grandma and I could do that. My parents lived in Oyo and were both staff of the Oyo State College of Education.

What were the traits you got from your mum and dad?

They are such lovely parents and I thank the almighty God that they are alive to reap the fruits of their labour even as I keep praying to God to grant them longevity. My dad is very strategic about everything in life to the extent that nothing comes to him unprepared. I have a lovely mother. She would make sure to guide you in order not to go astray. So, I got the kindheartedness from her. Generally, both of them taught me the profit of good education. My parents would say don’t act or engage in things that would be disappointing to them. Finally, they would tell you the aftermath of lying so that you don’t tell lies.

Can you remember any memorable event while growing up?

One event that recurred was when I would sell all my goods and grandma and neighbors would welcome me from hawking with eulogies and food. I loved food so much when I was younger. We had a centre of trade on the expressway we called Tarmac. It is still evergreen on my mind. There was a day I sold out all my black soap and she was making more and more and I sold them from morning till the end of day. There was a time she stopped me from hawking and I remember she said “that’s okay for today. You need to go and rest and eat, and get yourself ready for school tomorrow”.

I’m surprised despite all these skills, you still studied engineering.

You are correct. So, I had my secondary school education in Oyo State and at that time I was with my parents. I had an elderly friend who was a quantity surveyor. He discussed with me the requirements of becoming a civil engineer. He was taking me to the site and I would help mix concrete and get paid for the menial jobs, whereas I would have loved to sit and watch and not join them. So, nothing crossed my mind aside engineering. I wanted it and I got it. I got certified and now I am a practising Engineer. Agriculture was infused in me. I had good grades in secondary school and I remember that I was best student in Agriculture and Technical Drawing.

There must be some unforgettable experiences in your university days.

My days as a Students Union Government (SUG) leader were filled with mixed experience. Particularly, I cannot forget the beautiful programmes I organised that brought Airtel and Coca Cola to the campus. Till today, student leaders call me over that event to know how it was achieved and to get contacts in hopes of doing something similar.

At what point did you decide to be your own boss?

That was in 2018 after I realised that I cannot work for people and own my own time. When I realised that I could not monitor my Agribusiness, I couldn’t read, except part-time engagement, I couldn’t even grow in the engineering field as many senior engineers or contractors who own companies do not have a structure but run the company only as personal entity to use people and make good living for themselves, I resolved to be on my own.

From your end, how have you been correcting this anomaly?

My sustainable startup today, has a structure. I have invested in myself to understand how a business is incorporated, structured, and can live continuously without the founder or even after I leave this world. Thinking and caring for your employees would bring us to this point. We know it all but we just want to take our profit rather than re-invest it in both material and human resources for better corporate growth and sustainable structure.

Even though you are not there yet, which project would you say, changed your life?

Well, the construction of Oyo State Ultra-Modern Market building complex. Though, I have been in construction for over three years but being able to execute a contract for a state government at the early stage of our establishment puts us in a really good spot.

You are a young man with money. How do you deal with ladies’ advances?

I treat everyone with respect, both male and female. Advances are quite common, but I don’t let them get to my head. Remember that it takes two to tango. I am not married yet. But I desire a beautiful soul who can be a mother to me and my children. Hardworking, supportive, godly and well-mannered. I am not married, but I am not free. My work needs my time and I am focusing on it for now.

What are your life philosophies?

First, I strongly believe in hard work and diligence. You can fail, but it is pertinent to get back up and try again. One win can erase 20 losses. You just have to keep going. Second, no man is an island. As much as you struggle for your personal development and success, you should look out for your brother and your friends. One rich man amongst several poor men still makes a poor circle of friends. Lastly, it is the consciousness of time. Life is like a football pitch- When you play the game, some win and some lose. The game must surely come to an end. For everything that has a beginning has an end and so life will end one day and that is certain.

How do you manage time and socials as a young businessman?

Well, just like the saying goes, all work and no play makes Segun Adegoke a dull boy. So, I hang out with my friends to cool off the stress of the day.

Recently, you were decorated as ECOWAS Youth Ambassador. How do you feel?

Honestly, I feel so elated and grateful to almighty God for the recognition. I believe people outside are watching everyone. When I was called that they would come to my office, they explained the rationale for choosing me. Honestly, I was marveled. I thank them for the recognition. As I told them, it is a charge to move ahead and continue the good works that they saw in me, that made them contact me.