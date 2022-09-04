Suspected stowaway found inside parked aircraft at Lagos airport

A stowaway has been found inside a parked aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines at the Lagos airport.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, Mr Achilles Chud Uchegbu, the stowaway was caught during the preflight inspection Sunday morning.

According to Uchegbu, “a stowaway was found in one of our aircraft parked at MMA2 Ikeja. The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.”

The aircraft in question last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30 pm on September 3, 2022, and was securely parked at the apron following a post-flight inspection.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Bi-Courtney security services have both commenced an investigation into this security breach at the private terminal.

The affected aircraft is already undergoing screening and subsequently being prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards.

Following the development, the airline has announced there will be rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations even as it apologized for the delay the procedure will cause passengers.

