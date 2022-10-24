Suspected smugglers kill Customs officer, injure three in Kwara

Operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), an anti-smuggling task force in the North Central states of the country have been attacked in an ambush by a group of hoodlums in the Baruten local government area of Kwara state.

One officer was reportedly killed in the attack while three officers sustained life-threatening injuries.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened last Friday while the operatives were on a routine anti-smuggling patrol along the Sinau-Kenu road in the local government area.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State command of the Sector 3 of the JBPT, Chado Zakari, in Ilorin on Monday, the hoodlums, who had laid ambush for the operatives, pelted the personnel with guns, stones, bottles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and other dangerous items.

“Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3 operatives on information patrol along Sinau-Kenu road in Baruten LGA of Kwara State intercepted 40 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each and 30 jerry cans of premium motor spirit (PMS) 25 each litre abandoned by the bush paths, Sinau-Kenu Road.

“The operatives immediately swung to action and evacuated the seized items into their operational vehicles for onward delivery to Government Warehouse for safekeeping in line with rules of engagement. While in transit; a group of hoodlums laid ambush and pelted our personnel with guns, stones, bottles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and other dangerous items.

“Hoodlums laid ambush and shot sporadically at Officers. In the fiery exchange that ensued, one of our officers succumbed to the cold hands of death, while three (3) officers sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently responding to treatment in the hospital.

“The deceased ASCI Saheed Aweda has been buried according to Islamic right in his home town, Popogbona in Ilorin West Local Government of Kwara State.

“Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, Representatives of DSS, NPF, ONSA, NIA, Immigration and other security agencies have visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with the family.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased officer whose sacrifice is deeply appreciated and held in high esteem. To those wounded, the Sector promises to stand by them on their journey to recovery and full restoration of health.

“The sector wishes to commend the patriotic roles of our sister Agencies and law-abiding citizens in assisting the sector to perform its lawful duty of implementing partial closure of our land borders in the interest of our dear country.

“The intervention of Reinforcements from JBPT Headquarters Team, JBPT Ilesha Baruba, Kwara Command, Customs Police and 224 Recce Battalion of the Nigeria Army were immediately dispatched and have since restored normalcy while the contraband items were moved to JBPT Headquarters, Ilorin for safekeeping.

“The Coordinator Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Compt Olugboyega Peters has ordered a full-scale investigation to fish out those criminals who perpetuated this barbaric, cruel and inhuman aggression.

“This trend of unprovoked attacks by faceless cowards whose intention is to instil fear in the minds of law enforcement operatives shall not go unpunished. Neither will it dampen the resolve of officers and men from carrying out their statutory

functions.





“We wish to categorically state that we will continue to prosecute the anti-smuggling crusade in spite of the unwarranted attacks. The sector wants to use this medium to advise parents/guardians to warn their wards to desist from obstructing our operatives from performing their legitimate duties as the Sector will not hesitate to use appropriate force in line with the rules of engagement and will leave the Officers with no other alternative than to defend themselves in the interest of the nation.”

