Hell was let loose in Benin City on Wednesday afternoon as gunmen suspected to be dare-devil robbers allegedly attacked an army patrol van, killing a soldier, and carted away a sack bag (Ghana-Most-Go bag) believed to have been loaded with cash.

Three soldiers were said to have been in the military vehicle that was heading towards the Ikpoba-hill axis of the Benin metropolis when the fearless assailants ambushed them at the traffic lights along Akpakpava road by First Junction at about 2:10 p.m.

It was there that the hoodlums drove an unmarked ash-color Toyota Camry car against the traffic (one way) towards the army vehicle as two of the four occupants allegedly alighted and opened fire on the soldiers

Amid the rain of bullets, the three soldiers were said to have abandoned their patrol vehicle and the loaded Ghana-must-go bag as they raced in different directions for possible safety.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers grabbed the bag from the military patrol van, dropped it in their operational Toyota Camry, and sped off like a scene in a gangster movie.

It could not, however, be ascertained whether the soldiers were armed and had their arms taken away by the suspected robbers.

The incident, which the eyewitnesses said was the first of its kind in recent years in the state capital, sent cold shivers down the spines of traders and motorists in and around the Dawson area of Benin City.

When newsmen visited the scene a few minutes after the attack, the blood of the victim was visible on a walkway in front of a petrol station as shop owners hurriedly closed businesses.

Some hawkers who witnessed and narrated the ugly attack said many people around them would have died if the soldiers had had the opportunity to respond to the gunfire of their attackers.

“One of the three soldiers fell down there while running away; he tried to get up, but he couldn’t; he was just bleeding. Later, his two other colleagues came out to meet him, but they were helpless.

“Imagine a popular and busy Junction like this; the government cannot install security cameras to record whatever is going on here; it’s unfortunate”, a shop owner said.





Contacted, the Public Relations Officer, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army Headquarters, Benin City, Captain Yusuf Sokoya, said “Ok, I will find out if it is true; don’t call again; I will call you”.

Capt. Sokoya had yet to redeem his promise as of press time today.

However, when contacted, the spokesman for Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He said a soldier was killed when hoodlums attacked a military patrol vehicle at the first Junction, Akpakpava Road, Benin City, some minutes past 2 p.m. today.

“Edo State Police Command can confirm that a military personnel was killed today (Wednesday) in Benin City.

“A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighbourhood.

“The hoodlums carted away a Ghana-Must-Go bag believed to have been loaded with cash kept inside the army van.

“Since they were in their patrol vehicle, they should be armed. The assailants acted on the information. The investigation will unravel all that,” SP Chidi Nwabuzor stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..