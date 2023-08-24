A two-story plaza collapsed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Wednesday night at Lagos Street in the Garki Village area of Garki District.

Confirming the development to journalists in Abuja, the Director General of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Abbass Iddriss, said 37 people have so far been rescued at the scene of the collapsed structure.

Dr. Iddriss said the affected persons have been evacuated to various medical facilities in Abuja. He further confirmed that two people were fatally injured.

According to the DG, “37 people have so far been rescued and evacuated to hospitals; others are reportedly still trapped.”

“The rescue team and others are on the ground. Rescue operations are on but slowly due to ongoing rain”.

“They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble”, he added.

The DG commended the efforts of all stakeholders working hard manually to rescue trapped people, including members of the community.

He revealed that rescue missions have continued while they await the arrival of equipment to enhance the operations.

More details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..