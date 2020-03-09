Suspected ritualists abandon lady’s body on Delta highway

Suspected ritualists have abandoned the headless remains of a yet-to-identified lady on the Delta Steel Company (DSC) highway in Delta State.

Bewildered residents of the host community, Ebrumede in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state on Monday, expressed shock at the gory sight of the headless body.

The headless and naked female body was spotted in the middle of the highway, near the popular Vita Foam office, along the ever-busy DSC Expressway.

The spot where the body lies in the middle of the road is about five poles across, away from the Ebrumede Divisional Police Station.

Sources said the body was likely dumped on the highway at midnight as a commercial motorcyclist said the body was not there before midnight last Sunday.

It will be recalled that in December 2019, a madman, suspected to be a ritualist, was burnt to death by an angry mob for being in possession of a human skull and mobile phones under the Otokutu Bridge along the DSC expressway.

In a similar circumstance, another benign looking man is currently roaming the same Otokutu Bridge where motorists confirmed that he has been there since February.

State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa as well as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached for reactions as of the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, users of the DSC expressway have appealed to the appropriate authorities to quickly evacuate the body before it constitutes a health hazard.