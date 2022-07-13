Suspected cultists kill NOUN student in Kwara

Suspected cult members have reportedly killed a Computer Science student of the National Open University (NOUN) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the victim of the cult attack was shot in the chest by his attackers in Akerebiata area of the metropolis on Monday at about 4:30 pm.

The state Police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the Policeman, who took the victim, Mohammed Isiaka, to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, added that he was confirmed dead in the hospital.

“Today 12/7/2022, information was received that at about 1630hrs, some boys suspected to be cultists visited a house at Akerebiata area of Ilorin, attacked one Mohammed Isiaka ‘m’ aged 23yrs, a Computer Science student of NOUN, shot him in the chest.

“Policemen from ‘C’ Division, who raced to the scene on receipt of the information, took the victim to UITH, where the victim was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet and result-oriented investigation into the matter. The good people of Kwara state, particularly the residents of the area are advised to go about their lawful businesses as adequate security arrangements have been emplaced to forestall any revenge attack.

“The CP also assures the people that the perpetrators of the heinous act would be fished out and prosecuted.”

