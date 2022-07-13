One killed, other injured in Kwara boundary dispute

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara State Police Command has arrested six persons allegedly involved in an age-long communal crisis in the Isin local government area of Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that one person was killed and another critically injured in a land dispute between Iwo and Odo-Ekun communities in the Isin local government area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the two neighbouring communities had been involved in an age-long boundary dispute said to have defiled several interventions.

It was also gathered that the latest crisis on the matter occurred on Monday when an indigene of one of the communities said that a farmer from Odo Ekun community, who had gone to farm in one of the disputed areas, was accosted and seriously beaten by members of the Iwo community.

“The attackers, five in number, descended on him and almost lynched him before people of the Odo Ekun community mobilized themselves to rescue him.

“But one escaped and went to inform his kinsmen of the development.

“They (Iwo) later stormed the town with guns and dangerous weapons. They destroyed vehicles, and houses and shot one Mallam Abdulfatahi in the process who came home to celebrate the Eid festival but was based in Ekiti State,” the source added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said that six persons have been arrested over the development.

“One person was killed and another injured but we have arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

“We have restored calm for now and the police are on ground in the affected communities while an investigation continues,” he said.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.


If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

