Suspected cultists kidnap 20-yr-old student in Bauchi

A 20-year-old 100 level undergraduate at the Bauchi State University (BASUG), Gadau, Patience Emmanuel Kushi has been kidnapped by suspected cultists.

The disclosure was made by the worried parents who expressed anguish over her been kidnap on Wednesday.

Apparently lacking means to contact Patience, her parents called on security agencies to assist in locating her.

Tribune Online learnt that the 100 level Pharmacology student left her uncle’s house last Wednesday and has neither been seen nor heard from her since then. She was said to have left the home for her father’s house located in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis before her disappearance.

Patience’s father who is a retired civil servant, Mr Emmanuel Kushi told a group of journalists who visited his house on Saturday that: “On Wednesday, June 24th at about 2:00 pm, she left my younger brother’s house in Rafin Zurfi and told him she was coming to my house at Kafin Tafawa (a distance of about four kilometres) to pick something and he gave her the permission to come. But by evening, my younger brother’s wife kept calling her line to know if she had arrived but there was no response. They thought she was working at my house.

“Later on, they tried again but the number was now switched off. Then the next day (Thursday) at about 1:00 pm, her aunt, my younger brother’s wife called me and asked why I retained Patience and didn’t let her go back and she also asked if there was any problem. I told her that I did not see Patience because she had not come to my house. She expressed shock about what I told her and she then said she will call her friend to confirm.”

He added further that Patience’s friend also tried calling her phone that same Wednesday and it rang out. He added that Patience’s friend, thereafter, sent a message to her phone but was surprised when “do you think you will ever see her again? Fool,” was sent as a reply by the cultists believed to be holding her captive.

The father said: “In the message, they said that ‘Father, your daughter is with us (Black Axe Confraternity), we don’t need your money what we need is her virginity. Don’t bother looking for her’.”

Bauchi State Police Command When contacted through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident and said that the Police is intensifying investigation into the matter with aim of apprehending the suspects and rescuing Patience alive.

He urged members of the public with useful information to quickly volunteer such to assist the Police.

