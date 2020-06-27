FG to announce palliative bailout for aviation sector next week

By Shola Adeokola - Lagos
Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said palliatives for the aviation sector will be announced next week, as the sector gears towards flight resumptions.

Sirika dropped the hint at a media conference held with the presidential task force on COVID-19 committee after a test flight from Abuja airport to Lagos airport to ensure readiness for the flight resumptions.

Sirika, while saying the sector was set for resumption, declared: ” 90 per cent of what we do in civil aviation is not seen by people like the Very High-Frequency Omnidirectional Range ( VOR) and other safety systems put in place but aviation is ready, I don’t want to give a timeline but when we are set to open, we open.”

On palliatives for the sector, the minister said “this will be announced soon by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Finance.

” Government is coming with the palliative very soon in conjunction with the CBN and the Ministry of Finance, by next week we will come out with the amount and palliative will be announced within the week. Within the economic sustainability plan. It will go round the entire civil aviation.”

Meantime, the Presidential task force on COVID-19 has expressed satisfaction with the handling of the test flight from Abuja ahead of reopening aviation industry stating that the industry was ready but will not give a timeline or date for the restart.

The coordinator, PTF COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu gave his assessment when he arrived with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on an Aero Contractors flight from Abuja after undergoing the same process at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

His word: “Aviation is a highly regulated sector and this is the new normal. Things have changed and things have changed because we have a disease killing people.

“The aviation industry has shown what they have done as an industry and now it is left to Nigerians to do what they need to to be safe.

“While aviation has done tremendously well, what will protect you is yourself and we equally will make sure Nigerians can be safe when they fly.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

