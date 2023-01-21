Suspected armed youths attack returning IDPs in Taraba

By Terna Chikpa- Jalingo
Suspected armed youths alleged to be of the Jukun native, on Friday evening attacked and macheted  three Internally Displaced persons (IDP), returnees in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.
A victim of the attack, Tarnege John who narrated the incident to our reporters, alleged that the attackers also went away with their car and motorcycles after destroying properties.
According to the victim, “We were mending our destroyed houses and laying bricks to reconstruct other new houses when the Jukun youths armed with sophisticated weapons came en mass and started shutting sporadically.
“Some of our brothers ran into the bushes but some of us decided to stay after discovering they were know people to us. They were Jukun youth in Rafinkada area of Wukari local government. We wanted to find out what  the problem was but to our greatest surprise, the young men aggressively descended on us with machetes, hacked down three of us and left us in a pool of blood.
“They carted away with our Peugeot car and three motorcycles, they burnt all our belongings without any interference.
“I want to use this opportunity to call on the State Government, stakeholders in the State, especially in Wukari LGA and all the necessary authorities to take proactive steps to prevent this crisis from resurfacing to avoid the previous experience to enable us settle down and care for our families.
“Just last week, some youth came here and harassed us to vacate or face an attacked. We reported the matter to both the police and the traditional ruler overseeing the area but no action was taken.
“On the same Friday, the gang proceeded to Tse-Atsenga, located about 6 km away from Wukari-Tsukundi Road, and mercilessly tortured some of the IDPs, snatched their handsets, destroyed their properties and chased them away” One of the victims narrated.
However, Hon. Daniel Adi the caretaker committee Chairman for Wukari local government and the Taraba state police command, denied knowledge about the incident.
