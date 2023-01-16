Police arrest nine suspected electricity mast vandals in Anambra

“Anambra State Police operatives have arrested nine suspected persons who were said to have vandalised electric equipment.”

Anambra State Police operatives have arrested nine suspected persons who were said to have vandalised electric equipment.

The men were arrested in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, after they had destroyed an electric mast, with the aid of heavy equipment, and we’re taking them away.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga in a press release disclosed the names of those apprehended, and they included one female and eight males.

He said: “On 15/1/2023 by 3:am, police operatives in conjunction with the vigilante group members, acting on credible information at New Site, Ikpo Urueze Land, Oba, Idemili south, arrested nine persons.

“The suspects include: “Amara Nneji ‘f’ 39 years, Kinsley Iwuozo ‘m’ 50 yrs, Romanus Dim ‘m’ 40 yrs, Abuchi Onuoha ‘m’ 29 yrs, Chukwudi Eke ‘m’ 39 yrs, Ikechukwu Eze ‘m’ 44 yrs, Ukpe Monday ‘m’ 40 yrs, Bartholomew Anugwueje ‘m’ 45 yrs, Ikenna Christopher ‘m’ 28 yrs.

“The security operatives recovered a truck containing, seven welding machines, some irons, and other sophisticated equipment after they vandalized the electricity power line mast in the above-mentioned location.

“They (suspects) all confessed to the level of their involvement in the act. They shall be charged to court, on the conclusion of the investigations.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the police also

recover the following suspected to be stolen and abandoned vehicles. They are: Lexus ES 350 (black colour) with Reg.no: Lagos AKD 495 HU, Toyota Camry (Grey Colour) with Registration numver Lagos: JJJ 653 HW.

He said: “Given the above, the Command invites anyone or group looking for any of the vehicles as highlighted above, to come to the Office of the Command Public Relations Officer, Awka with valid proof/evidence of ownership of such vehicles for verification and possible collection.”

READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE





Police arrest nine suspected electricity mast vandals in Anambra